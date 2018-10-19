Classes Canceled at Central High School

PADDOCK LAKE, WI–Central High School has canceled classes today after a threat being made against the school last night. The threat to shoot up the school was made via Snapchat by an anonymous person and was reported around 10 PM.

Classes were to go on as usual but a large number of excused absences caused the administration to cancel school for the day. KSD says that at this point there is no credible evidence to confirm any threat to the school.

Authorities can’t determine the origin of the threat because the original message has long since disappeared. Investigators continue their work on the case. They asked anyone with a screen shot of the message to send in to the department by using this link: http://www.kenoshacounty.org/548/Sheriff.