Clearsky Set to Open Rehab Facility at Froedtert Kenosha South

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As traditional hospital operations wind down at the former Kenosha Memorial on Sheridan Road we have more information on the facilities’ future.

Clearsky Health has announced that they will lease the top three floors of the Palmer Tower for a 39 bed rehab facility that will operate separately from Froedtert South’s operations in the building which will include a 24/7 Urgent Care facility.

Clearsky is licensed and accredited with oversight from a physician who specializes in rehab medicine.

The new rehab facility is expected to open by spring.