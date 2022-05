OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The Kenosha Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across the country to reinforce the lifesaving benefit of wearing a seat belt.

It’s Click it or Ticket seat belt campaign runs from May 23rd through June 5th. The annual campaign also coincides with the first summer travel holiday. As more cars are out on the roads during Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement officials are asking everyone to buckle up and stay safe.