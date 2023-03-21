Closing Arguments Set For Tuesday in Anderson Homicide Trial

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the homicide trial of Zachariah Anderson for the death of Rosalio Gutierrez.

The defense rested Monday after completing their case in about a day.

The court heard briefly from Anderson saying that while he had a few questions for his attorneys-he was not going to testify in his own defense.

The defense then focused on the frequency Anderson used the burn pit on his property.

Prosecutors allege that Anderson burned clothing which he allegedly wore when buying cleaning supplies in the day following Gutierrez’s disappearance.

Other items-like an empty bleach bottle-were also reportedly found in the pit.

After the defense rested and the prosecution called their rebuttal witnesses, Judge Bruce Schroeder read the jury instructions.

Deliberations will begin at some point Tuesday once closing arguments are concluded.