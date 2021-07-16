Closing Arguments in 2019 Homicide Scheduled For Friday

Closing arguments are scheduled for today in the 2019 shooting death of a Kenosha man in an incident that left the victim’s brother wounded.

23 year old Alex Delgado-Cintron faces homicide and attempted homicide charges in the death and injury of brothers Osiel Estrada and Antonio Jaimes. Testimony this week focused first on the shootings themselves that left Estrada dead and Jaimes injured and clinging to life.

The defense focused on what they claimed to be police mistreatment of witnesses and harsh interrogations during the ensuing investigation. Delgado-Cintron did not testify during the trial.