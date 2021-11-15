Closing Arguments in Rittenhouse trial underway.

Closing arguments got underway today in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Clink on the link above for continuing coverage.

Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor and have underscored his youth and inexperience. Rittenhouse has argued self-defense, saying he feared for his safety when he shot and killed two men and wounded a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. The prosecution started their closing arguments a short time ago.

The court has now recessed for lunch.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder spent much of the morning reading instructions to the jury, outlining 36 pages of items they should consider when hearing the closing arguments.