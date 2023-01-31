Closing Arguments Underway in Mark Jensen Retrial

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Closing arguments in the Mark Jensen case got underway Tuesday.

After the judge read instructions to the jury, Kenosha Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeil began the prosecution’s closing.

She said that the impact of Julie Jensen’s death remains on those who know her.

Mark Jensen is charged with first degree intentional homicide in Julie Jensen’s 1998 death.

His first conviction in the case was overturned on appeal-leading to this new trial.

The defense has maintained that Julie committed suicide.

But McNeil said that explanation is too convenient.

Jensen’s defense was set to make their closing argument later in the day.