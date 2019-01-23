Closings, Cancellations, and Delays

1/23/19

Kenosha Unified Schools are open.

Cancelled

Adoration at St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged

Closed: 

Bristol Grade School

Christian Life School and Preschool

Every Child’s Place-Closed

Friedens Lutheran School and Day Care

Gateway Technical College-Kenosha Campus

Kenosha Achievement Center-no transportation

Kenosha History Center

Paris School District

Salem School District

Shoreland Lutheran High School-no AM classes

Westosha Central High School Closed

Westosha Head Start

Wheatland Center School

Wilmot High School

