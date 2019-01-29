Closings, Cancellations, and Delays

Carthage College-Campus Closed Wednesday 1/30

Gateway Technical College-Closed Wednesday 1/30

Kenosha Community Health Center-All locations closed on Wednesday 1/30.

Kenosha Municipal Building Closed Wednesday 1/30; no trash collection on Wednesday 1/30 & Thursday 1/31. Bulk collection site closed those days.

Kenosha Municipal Court-All hearings cancelled for Wednesday 1/30.

Kenosha Public Library-All branches closed Wednesday 1/30

Kenosha Public Musuems-Closed Wednesday 1/30

Kenosha Unified Schools-No Class Wednesday 1/30

Racine Unified-No PM Activites on Tuesday 1/29; Classes canceled on Wednesday 1/30

Shoreland Lutheran-No After School Activites on Tues 1/29; Classes cancelled on Wednesday 1/30 and Thursday 1/31

St Joseph Catholic Academy-Closed Wednesday 1/30 & Thursday 1/31

Westosha Central-Closed Wednesday 1/30 and Thursday 1/31

Wilmot High School-Closed Wednesday 1/30 and Thursday 1/31

Warming Centers:

Police and Fire will operate without interruption, and urge everyone to stay home if possible. Warming centers will be available at area hospitals including: Froedtert St Catherine’s Medical Center, 9555 76th Street, Froedtert Kenosha Medical Center, 6308 Eighth Ave. and Aurora Hospital 10400 75th St.