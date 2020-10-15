Closures Save KUSD Money

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The pandemic has meant difficult economic times but Kenosha Unified has actually saved money from the closure of the district in the spring.

KUSD officials reported this week that the district saved almost a half million dollars on utilities with campuses closed to try and stop the spread of Covid-19.

The district spent just over three quarters of its utility budget compared to nearly 90 percent of that budget the year before.

The district’s buildings were shut down in mid-March and operations were reduced to custodial staff and other planned building maintenance.