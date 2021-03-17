Cocktails To Go? Wisconsin Assembly To Consider.

Cork, Ireland

MADISON, WI (AP)–Bars and restaurants could sell cocktails and glasses of wine to go under a bill up for a vote in the state Assembly. The bipartisan measure up on Wednesday has been pushed by bar and restaurant owners since the pandemic began as another way for struggling businesses to attract customers.

Bars and restaurants also have a higher profit margin on alcohol sales than food. Under the bill, any Class B alcohol license holder could sell mixed drinks and wine by the glass to go with a “tamper-evident” seal. The drunks could be sold for pickup only, not delivery.

More than 30 states have similar laws.