Coins Bar License Still in Limbo; Lawyer to Make Case to Committee Next Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The future of a long time Kenosha bar still hangs in the balance.

The Kenosha License and Permit Committee held a six hour meeting this week in which Kenosha Police officials laid out their case against Coins Sports Bar.

The meeting was adjourned after the evidence-which included police body cam footage-was presented.

Police listed a number of incidents at the tavern, the most recent of which happened on New Year’s Day.

Local business owner Anthony Perrine told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that his nearby business and his customers were affected by that and previous incidents.

He says that everyone needs to contribute to the solution.

The lawyer for Coins’ owners will have a chance to argue their case before the committee next week.