Cold Case Lake County Murder Suspect Arrested

(Waukegan, IL) A suspected serial killer, implicated in a cold case Lake County murder, has been arrested. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say a multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation has led to the capture of Samuel William Legg III of Arizona.

Legg was said to be an over the road truck driver out of Ohio, when he allegedly killed Julie Konkol near a truck stop in Russell in 1997. DNA evidence connected to two other homicides in Ohio linked the now 52-year-old to the Lake County murder.

Legg is currently being held in an Ohio jail on those homicides, but is expected to be extradited to Lake County to face charges in the Konkol murder.

The timeline for that extradition is unclear.