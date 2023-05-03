“ComEd Four” Convicted of Bribing Illinois Officials, Including Former Statehouse Speaker

(Chicago, IL) All members of the so-called “ComEd Four” have been found guilty in a nearly decade-long bribery scheme that reportedly involved former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The convicted include ex-lobbyist John Hooker, former City Club President Jay Doherty, former Madigan confidant Michael McClain and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore. The crew were said to bribe Madigan, who was once the most powerful politician in Illinois, in exchange for favorable legislation. Madigan faces a large indictment of his own…he’s expected to go to trial next Spring.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-3-23)