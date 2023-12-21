Comedian Jo Koy To Host Golden Globes

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian and actor Jo Koy has been tapped to host the Golden Globes, picked by producers for his “infectious energy and relatable humor.”

Koy last year saw his “Easter Sunday” become the first big studio movie with an all-Filipino ensemble.

He has released five stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, “Live From The Los Angeles Forum.”

The Globes are recovering after scandal and several troubled years, including one without a broadcast.

The show will take place on Jan. 7 and will mark Koy’s first major award show hosting gig.