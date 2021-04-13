Committee Delays Kenosha Mask Mandate Vote

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It looks as though Kenosha’s mask mandate isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee delayed a vote to repeal the mandate last night and the full Common Council will not consider the issue until a special meeting on May 3rd.

The current mandate is in effect until May 27th and the committee’s chairman-5th district Alderman Rocco Lamacchia-told WLIP last week that he would look into the repeal.

However the timing of the repeal process would have meant that the mandate would have been in effect until near its expiration date anyway. A May 3rd repeal would solve that issue but it’s not clear it would have the votes to pass.