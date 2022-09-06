Committee Questions D.A.R.E. Budget; Officials Deny Any Issues

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County Board committee is looking into finances of a local drug abuse prevention program while those who run it dispute that there are any issues to look into.

The Kenosha County Judiciary and Law Committee will review the Kenosha County Sheriff’s D.A.R.E program at tomorrow night’s meeting.

Some conservative members of the committee are posing questions about the program’s budget-specifically its annual golf outing fundraiser.

However both Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Deputy Raymond Rowe-who helps run the program-deny there are any issues with the D.A.R.E. budget.

Beth told the Kenosha News that some members of the board are trying to “throw a cloud” over the program for political purposes.