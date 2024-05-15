AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Committee To Review County Executive Expanded Authority Over Division Heads

May 15, 2024 7:39AM CDT
Credit: Kenosha County/kenoshacounty.org

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee will review a resolution on Thursday to potentially repeal a policy that allows the County Executive to fire division heads at will.

This policy, expanded two years ago, builds on a 1996 resolution that previously made only department heads subject to at-will termination by the executive.

The proposed change would retain the executive’s power over department heads, while exempting division heads from at-will termination after completing a new hire evaluation period, except for just cause or explicit statutory authority.

