Committee To Review County Executive Expanded Authority Over Division Heads

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee will review a resolution on Thursday to potentially repeal a policy that allows the County Executive to fire division heads at will.

This policy, expanded two years ago, builds on a 1996 resolution that previously made only department heads subject to at-will termination by the executive.

The proposed change would retain the executive’s power over department heads, while exempting division heads from at-will termination after completing a new hire evaluation period, except for just cause or explicit statutory authority.