Committees Approve Life Saving Measures for Lakefront

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha is one step closer to more life saving measures being added along the city’s lake front. Three different committees approved plans to add life preserver rings in kiosks along the north and south piers in Kenosha’s harbor as well as near the mouth of the Pike River in Pennoyer Park.

The rings could be utilized by the public in the event of a water emergency. The Public Works Committee, the Parks Commission, and the Public Safety and Welfare Committee also approved proposed ordinances related to water safety.

The first would make it an offence to go into the water in a no swimming zone, including the harbor and where the Pike River meets Lake Michigan. Violators would be fined.

Another would impose a penalty for stealing or otherwise tampering with the life rings. The measures now go to the City Council for final approval.