Common Council May Expedite Outdoor Seating Extension

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council may expedite the process to expand outdoor seating at restaurants.

The measure would allow establishments that lose space indoors due to social distancing to expand outdoor seating and therefore recover capacity.

17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that officials are trying to schedule a special meeting of the council on Monday.

Once implemented the measure would allow the expanded seating for the rest of the season.

The ordinance proposal passed through its first reading last week but still requires another vote for final passage.