Complaint: Former Packers coach confronts prep referees

PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy who is accused of verbally confronting referees after a tight loss for his stepson’s high school basketball team.

The Pulaski School District confirms it was McCarthy who berated the officials and followed them as they were escorted from a game Tuesday in which Pulaski High School defeated Notre Dame Academy by 1 point, ending its season. McCarthy’s stepson is a member of the Notre Dame team.

Pulaski Athletic Director Janel Batten says the unsportsmanlike language is unacceptable. WLUK-TVreports officials filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is the high school sports regulatory body.

The sports agency representing McCarthy did not immediately return a call or email for comment. McCarthy was fired in December , his 13th season with the Packers.

