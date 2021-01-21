Complaints Lodged Against Restaurants That Announced Openings

(Gurnee, IL) Complaints have been filed against four Lake County restaurants that announced their intentions to defy Governor JB Pritzker’s Coronavirus mitigation plans.

Complaints against the Shanty, Timothy O’ Tooles, Kaiser’s and Steven’s were filed both last Friday and on Tuesday. Lake County Health Department officials say they will pay a visit to each establishment, and if they are found to be in violation of Covid protocols…they could face fines.

None of the restaurants commented on the complaints, but did inform the Health Department of their decision to re-open for indoor dining with 25% capacity.

Several other restaurants around Illinois, including several in Lake County have remained open for some indoor dining despite the Governor’s orders…though the four in the complaint were the most open about their intentions.