Concerts At Wrigley Field This Summer

WRIGLEYVILLE — Great News! Several concert dates have been confirmed at Wrigley Field this summer! Lady Gaga, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Def Leppard are just a few of the artists scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field this summer. The original concerts were canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Stapleton July 17

Guns N’ Roses July 21

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Aug. 15

Lady Gaga Aug. 27

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Aug. 29

Maroon 5 Aug. 30

(Photo-Pearl Jam at Wrigley)

