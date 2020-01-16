Conflicting Statements in Police Officer Trial

Gavel

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

WAUKEGAN, IL—Conflicting statements were given by the main witness in a case involving a Round Lake Park Police officer.

Waymon Vela is on trial for domestic battery, after he allegedly paddled the then 5-year-old daughter of a woman he has since married.

The girl, now 6, testified in court that injuries documented after Vela’s arrest were sustained in a fall…not from the paddling, which she originally said to a school official, and in a video interview with others.

The 19-year-police veteran has been on leave since his arrest. Trial continues today