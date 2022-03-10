Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has passed legislation that would shore up the U.S. Postal Service.

The bill approved by the Senate on Tuesday would also require six-day-a-week mail delivery. It now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The long-fought postal overhaul has been years in the making. It comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns.

Officials have repeatedly warned that without congressional action the Postal Service would run out of cash by 2024.

To improve its finances, the bill would lift unusual budget requirements that have contributed to its red ink.