Congressional Candidates Debate

KENOSHA, WI–The three candidates running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan debated last night. Republican Bryan Steil, Democrat Randy Bryce, and Independent Ken Yorgan squared off in the debate held in the Siebert Chapel at Carthage College. The candidates tossed around a number of topics including immigration, wages, and marijuana legalization.

Steil had that he supports a wall on southern border while Bryce called the idea silly and said that citizenship should be offered to illegal immigrants who came here as young children. Steil said that wages would grow with continued economic expansion and Bryce highlighted the inequality in how much women are paid compared to men.

They also differed on the marijuana legalization with Bryce supporting and Steil expressing concerns about legal pot getting into schools. The three are on the ballot to replace Ryan who retiring after 20 years in office.