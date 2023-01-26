Congressman Adam Schiff Joins Crowded California Senate Race

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, is entering the 2024 California U.S. Senate race.

Schiff made the announcement in a statement, saying “We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy.”

The safely Democratic seat is now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein – at 89 the oldest member of Congress – who has not said if she will seek another term.

Schiff joins what is expected to be a crowded field that already includes Democratic Rep. Katie Porter.