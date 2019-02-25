Congressman rips Evers for withdrawing troops

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois congressman who says he’s a member of the Wisconsin National Guard is ripping Gov. Tony Evers for pulling troops off the nation’s southern border.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker sent troops to Arizona in June. Evers, a Democrat, pulled them back with an executive order Monday.

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, tweeted Monday that he’s a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. He blasted Evers for withdrawing state troops, saying stopping illegal immigration is honorable. He asked Evers if his decision was political and to reconsider.

A Wisconsin National Guard spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking to confirm that Kinzinger is a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. A Kinzinger spokeswoman also didn’t immediately respond to an email.