Congressman Steil Busy Responding to COVID-19

Congressman Bryan Steil says he has been busy responding to the coronavirus crisis. He told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he drove back and forth to Washington D.C. last Friday to vote on the 2 trillion dollar rescue and recovery bill. He says that there will still be many challenges ahead in the coming weeks.

Steil has also introduced legislation to remove 25-million dollars of spending in the relief bill that would not go for coronavirus related matters. He also commended local companies like Jockey International for helping to contribute to the cause.