Congressman Steil Hosts Roundtable on Fighting Fentanyl

Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville)

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Congressman Bryan Steil hosted a roundtable in Kenosha Thursday focused on fighting fentanyl use and to discuss ways the federal government can help keep communities in Wisconsin safe.

In attendance were leaders from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, local leaders, and local medical experts.

Those experts discussed the increase in illicit fentanyl being found in Kenosha County-which led to 48 overdose deaths last year, and how law enforcement is working to keep these dangerous substances off the streets through multiple on-going efforts.

Congressman Steil co-sponsored the HALT Fentanyl Act, legislation that would make fentanyl related substances a permanent Schedule I drug.