Congressman Steil on Capitol Riots, GOP Future, and More

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Congressman Bryan Steil says that he’s hopeful as a new presidential administration takes hold in Washington D.C.

The Janesville Republican, whose district includes Kenosha and Racine, told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he was one of the lucky ones more than two weeks ago when an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. Steil was able to escape to his office which is away from the main campus.

He says he knows the whole country felt the pain of that day.

As to the future of his party in the post Trump-era, Steil says that the party needs to expand its borders.

Steil joined other GOP members from Wisconsin in calling on President Joe Biden to continue the Keystone Oil Pipeline Project.

You can hear the entire interview here: