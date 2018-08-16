Conservative Hagedorn joins Wisconsin Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservative state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court, setting up a contest with liberal-backed Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer.

Hagedorn is Gov. Scott Walker’s former chief legal counsel. He announced his run for the state’s highest court on Thursday. The election to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson is in April.

Hagedorn says in a statement that voters want a judge who will “defend the rule of law, uphold the constitution, and protect the public.” He pledged to apply the law fairly to everyone.

Hagedorn says he has the endorsements of conservative Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Bradley and Dan Kelly as well as recently retired Justice Michael Gableman.

The liberal Abrahamson decided against seeking re-election in 2019.