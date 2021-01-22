Construction Accident Causes Power Outage Thursday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A widespread power outage gripped the western part of Kenosha Thursday, shutting down at least one school and affecting area hospitals.

The outage was reported around 11 AM and was apparently caused by a construction crew that hit a power line while drilling in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Scanner reports said that at the height of the outage traffic lights were out at several busy intersections while about 37-hundred residents were without power.

We Energies says that most were back online by 1:30 PM.