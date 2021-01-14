Controversial Police Reform Bill on Governor’s Desk

(Springfield, IL) A controversial bill that would reform policing, and other aspects of law enforcement in Illinois is on the desk of Governor JB Pritzker.

The bill, a brainchild of State Attorney General Kwame Raoul, would end bail or cash bonds starting in 2023, establish a one size fits all use of force standard by 2022, and would give the state more of a role in deciding who gets certified as an officer, and who could potentially get fired. Some of the most widely criticized parts of the bill were removed before its passage in the Illinois House and Senate.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart said he is behind the final version of the bill. Illinois Republicans, like State Representative Tom Weber of Lake Villa say the bill and the process by which is was passed were outrageous.