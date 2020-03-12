Convicted Killer Committed To Mental Health Facility

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—A Kenosha man convicted in the death of a fellow nursing home resident has been committed to a mental health facility. 70 year old Marcel Kudzin was convicted last month of 1st degree intentional homicide and has a long track record of mental illness.

The 2015 attack happened at the since closed St James Manor. Kudzin is said to have killed James Nelson when Nelson intervened after Kudzin attacked a female resident of the facility.

The trial judge changed the conviction to not guilty by reason of mental defect while calling Kudzin the definition of a homicidal maniac.

He will now be committed to a state mental health treatment facility.