Convicted Murder Allegedly Beaten By Accused Cop Killer

KENOSHA, WI—A recently convicted killer suffered a beating in jail and an alleged cop killer is one of the suspects in the case.

26 year old Dalquavis Ward is one of at least four people who were reportedly caught on Kenosha County Jail surveillance beating and kicking 41 year old Michael Cina. Cina was recently convicted and then sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Kenosha man. Ward is charged in the death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland.

Cina refused to give a statement after he was discovered by authorities with injuries that left him bloodied and barely able to walk. Cina fell victim to two fights on October 27th, the second of which was more severe. The video shows that it went on for about four minutes after jail staff had apparently left the area.

Also charged is 20 year old Devontaw Kohnke, 29 year old Vernon Walker, and 25 year old Haywood Price the third. They face battery and disorderly conduct charges.