Cook to be Sentenced Monday

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha man who pleaded guilty to hiding Olivia Mackay’s body will be sentenced later today. 18 year old Jamari Cook admitted to hiding the Kenosha teen’s body after he watched Daniel Tate strangle her to death and hold her head underwater on a Kenosha beach.

Cook told investigators that he and Tate hid her body and afterwards Tate attempted to sell her car online. For his cooperation with authorities, Cook is expected to receive a lighter sentence.

Tate was sentenced to life in prison last month.