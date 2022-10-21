Cooper’s Uptown To Open Next Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A new business in Kenosha’s Uptown will host a ribbon cutting and their official opening next week.

The ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the Grand Opening of Cooper’s Uptown on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:30 AM.

Cooper’s Uptown is located in the former Jack Andreas building at 2401 60th Street.

The operators describe the business as a family-friendly, hometown-style café and gift shop.

Owned by Kenosha-based Jockey International, the name of the café and gift shop is a nod to the founder of Jockey, Reverend Samuel T. Cooper, and the community in which both Jockey and Coopers Uptown are located within Kenosha.