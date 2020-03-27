Coronavirus Crisis Update: More than 20 Positives; Testing Site To Move; D.A. Issues Guidelines; and More

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley has issued guidelines for citizens and law enforcement during the “Safer At Home” order. Graveley said in the guidance document that “willingly” violating the orders may result in citations or criminal charges. But the D.A. says that he hopes people will voluntarily follow the rules and stay at home except for necessary trips or outdoor recreation close to home. There is also a concern about people using the virus for terrorism purposes. If citizens or officers are threatened by a suspect apparently spreading the virus, even more serious charges could be filed.

Testing for Covid-19 is moving to Froedtert Hospital’s Kenosha Campus, aka the former Kenosha Hospital. The testing at it’s clinic on Old Green Bay Road in Pleasant Prairie will close. It had been operating since March 17th. According to a hospital press release, there has been a “significant decrease” in the number of testing appointments. That’s because fewer tests are allowed due to a continued shortage of testing kits. Hospital officials say that if you are experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus, you should contact your doctor.

Kenosha officials say that there are still not enough tests available for everyone who might need one. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that there is little that the city can do to help the situation.

Antaramian also says that despite some asking officials can release the identities of those who have tested positive for Covid-19. Kenosha County has reported 23 positive cases as of Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin health officials report another jump in the number of positive COVID-19 tests statewide. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 707 positive cases of the coronavirus. That’s more than 120 cases since Wednesday, when 585 positive tests were reported. The number of deaths in Wisconsin caused by COVID-19 stands at eight. Milwaukee County has the most cases, 347, followed by Dane County with 114.

Kenosha Unified is reaching out to families with tentative plans for resuming the educational process. Phone calls and emails were made, reaching out to KUSD families about those plans. Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder told WLIP that part of those plans is contingent on knowing what technology situation those families are in.

The survey and up to date info on the district’s meal program is available at http://Kusd.edu