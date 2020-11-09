Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County 11/9/2020

(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced just over 10-thousand new positive Coronavirus tests on Sunday, along with 42 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show that 386 of the positives came from Lake County, along with one fatality. Statewide, both Covid-like hospitalizations and ICU increased.

In Region 9 which includes Lake and McHenry County, hospitalizations also increased, while ICU use fell slightly. The Region’s positivity stands at 12.5%