Coronavirus Monday Update

(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus percentages continue to fall in Illinois as Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan approaches. The state announced 462 new confirmed cases of the disease on Monday, and 23 deaths…though none were in Lake County.

The state’s death toll now stands at 6,671, while Lake County remains at 401. The state’s overall positive infection rate has now fallen below 10%, and Lake County’s infection rate has fallen nearly 5 full percentage points since the beginning of June.

Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients also fell, and stand at their lowest point since the data started being recorded in early April.