Coronavirus Sunday Update

(Chicago, IL) Phase 4 of Illinois’ reopening has been underway for a few days, but virus stats continue to improve. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 646 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, with 15 deaths.

The state death toll now stands at 6,888, while Lake County stands at 415. The state’s overall positive infection rate now stands just over 9%, while Lake County’s rate stands just over 12% (down 6% since the start of June.)

Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients fell both days over the weekend, and currently sit at recorded lows.