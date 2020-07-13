Coronavirus Sunday Update

(Chicago, IL) Despite a recent rise in Coronavirus cases, metrics across Illinois remain in good shape.

The state announced 954 new confirmed cases on Sunday, out of a one-day record of 38,894 tests. Twenty new deaths were announced on Sunday, but none in Lake County, which has recorded just one Covid-19 death in the last 4 days.

The state’s positive infection rate and Lake County’s both continued their steady declines…hospitalizations fell for the 4th straight day, after a slight rise last Wednesday, and ICU use by Covid patients fell back after a small jump on Saturday.

Both numbers sit just above post-peak lows.