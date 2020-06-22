Coronavirus Sunday Update

(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus metrics continue to fall, as an expected case surge from large protests that started 3 weeks ago…has not come.

The state announced 658 new cases of the disease on Sunday with 23 deaths, including 3 in Lake County.

The state death toll now stands at 6.647, while Lake County has bumped up to 401. Lake County’s positive infection rate, as well as the overall state rate dropped once again, while the 7-day rate remained unchanged.

Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients continue to be at muti-week lows.