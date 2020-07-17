Coronavirus Thursday Numbers

(Chicago, IL) Another day, and another new Coronavirus testing record for Illinois.

The state announced 1,257 new cases of the disease, an increase of 70 over yesterday. But the state also announced a new one-day record of 43,006 tests, up over 48-hundred from the previous day.

Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, with 3 of those in Lake County…bringing the total to 5 fatalities over the last 8 days, 7 less than the previous 8-day period.

After three straight days of increases, statewide hospitalizations dropped slightly, and ICU use by Covid patients fell for the 3rd straight day.

And though the Northeast Region of the state, which includes Lake County, has one of the higher current concentrations of ICU use…the area remains well within the metrics of the Governor’s new regional mitigation plan.