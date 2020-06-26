Coronavirus Thursday Update

(Chicago, IL) Increased Coronavirus testing has led to another increase in confirmed cases, but things are still headed in the right direction overall. Nearly 32-thousand tests were processed Thursday leading to 894 new confirmed cases.

The state also announced 41 new deaths (6,810), including 2 in Lake County (411). The 7-day rolling positive infection rate did tick up one-tenth of a percentage point for the 2nd straight day, as 5 of the last 7 days saw lower than normal testing, leading to higher daily rates.

The overall positive infection rate, and Lake County’s rate have continued their steady decline…with the state rate below 10% (9.5) and the County rate down over 5% (12.6) since June 1st.

Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients ticked up slightly, but are lower than at this point last week, and well below the April 28th highs.