Coronavirus Tuesday Numbers-Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Illinois had one of it’s lowest Coronavirus testing days of the month, which led to a drop in cases, but a rise in positivity numbers. The state announced 955 new positive cases, a drop of 281 from Monday…but the state also processed nearly 5 thousand less tests than the day before.

Health officials also announced 23 new fatalities. Hospitalizations statewide, and ICU by Covid patients both ticked up…but the bulk of both is no longer centered in Chicagoland, with both the Champaign and Springfield regions downstate at over 60% ICU capacity.

Positive infection percentages statewide continue to fall while the daily and rolling 7-day rates remain relatively flat.