Coronavirus Tuesday Update

(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois saw a slight uptick in Coronavirus cases and deaths on Monday. The state announced 601 new cases of the disease, along with 38 fatalities, including four in Lake County.

The state’s death toll now stands at 6,707, while Lake County increased to 405.

The overall and Lake County positive infection rates continued their steady decreases, while the rolling 7-day rate fell to 2.4%.

Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients did tick up slightly, but both levels remain near recorded lows.