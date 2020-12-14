Coronavirus Update-Illinois, Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 362 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday, with 5 related deaths.

In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations continued their decline, though ICU use bumped up a point to 70% capacity. The Region’s positivity fell below 12% for the first time in well over a month, and stands at 11.9%.

Statewide, just over 72-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Sunday with 115 related fatalities.