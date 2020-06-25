Coronavirus Wednesday, Big Test Increase Leads to Small Case Increase

(Chicago, IL) A Coronavirus testing increase of about 88-hundred led to a small jump in confirmed cases. State officials announced 715 new confirmed instances of Covid-19 on Wednesday, about 115 more than the previous day.

The state also announced 64 new fatalities (6,770), including 4 in Lake County (409). Deaths over the last 7 days have averaged 41, which is down from 55 the previous 7 days and 68 in the 7-day period before that.

The hardest hit age group is 70-plus, which makes up 69% of all recorded Coronavirus deaths in the state. All positive infection rates have fallen once again, except for the rolling 7-day rate which ticked up one-tenth of a percent.

Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients dropped as well, erasing Tuesday’s slight increase.